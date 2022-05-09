Glenn Russell Gray of Surry, VA passed away on Friday at the age of 75.

Glenn, who never met a stranger, was a huge presence to everyone who knew him. Generous with his time, always willing to help a friend and never afraid to get his hands dirty, Glenn could spin a yarn in such a way to make even Mark Twain jealous. Born in a Navy hospital in Philadelphia and raised in Yorktown, VA, his life, and work took him all over the country, eventually returning to the Tidewater area in 2007. A 1969 graduate of Virginia Tech, Glenn remained a student for the rest of his life, always looking for new things to read and new lessons to learn. An avid golfer and hunter, Glenn loved to be outdoors working on his yard and dispensing amateur medical advice that usually concluded with ‘brown liquor and sex.’

Glenn is survived by his wife of 53 years Jackie, 3 children and 7 ‘knucklehead’ grandchildren. Kirk and his children J.R., Brennan, Aidan, Cooper, and Kennedie, along with their mother Brandy live in Wadsworth, OH. Keith and his wife Sara live in Woodbury, NJ with their 3 puppies. Daughter Kelly and her husband Adam live in Floyd, VA with their children Eli and Ethan. He is also survived by his 3 siblings, Jason (Emily), Charmaine and Todd. We would be remiss if we did not mention his lifelong friendship with Charles Duckworth (Edwina).

A great husband, father and friend, Glenn was a man whose life will have a lasting impact on all who know and love him.

Memorial Services will be held at Bacon’s Castle Baptist Church on Saturday, May 14th at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. We would also ask that anyone who has a good Glenn memory or story, or just wants to share a message with the family, please send an email to: GRGstories@gmail.com R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, Wakefield Chapel is serving the family.