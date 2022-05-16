Mr. Frank Pendleton, age 87 of Stuart, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Blue Ridge Therapy Center in Stuart. He was born in Patrick County on August 23, 1934, to the late Eugene and Gay Hubbard Pendleton. In addition to his parents, Mr. Pendleton was preceded in death by a sister, Ida Belle Owens.

Mr. Pendleton is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Delano and Audrey Pendleton of Stuart; a granddaughter, Abigail Pendleton; a sister and brother-in-law, Betty and “Sonny” Spence of Patrick Springs; a brother and sister-in-law, Don and Freeda Pendleton of Stuart; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Pendleton will be held Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Pastor Shaun Draughan officiating. Burial will follow in Sycamore Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.