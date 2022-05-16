Marie Elizabeth Paige Brown, age 89 of Richmond and formerly of Roanoke, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. She was born in Bent Mountain, Virginia on September 13, 1932, to the late Robert Lee Paige and Mary Ann Thompson Paige. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Preston Brown, Jr.; siblings, Phyllis Ann, Robert Neal, Jones Paige; grandson, Jason Moore; and son-in-law, James Moore.

Marie Paige Brown accepted Jesus Christ and proudly announced herself as a member of Bent Mountain Baptist Church. Marie served as a Sunday School teacher, led Vacation Bible School, was both a church clerk and deaconess, who delicately prepared and setup many communions, and excitedly participated in Bible Study, even after she could no longer drive herself.

Marie always began each day reading her Bible and then started reading the newspaper in its entirety. The crossword puzzles and Bible study always had to be completed. Marie admired the crochet gift of her Grandma Nancy and taught herself to do so through sewing books. She enjoyed traveling as much as an hour away to get the perfect wool or yarn to crochet. Marie loved to spend her pastime by crocheting lap blankets for cancer patients along with beanie caps for babies.

As a mother, Marie was 4’9” with the long belief she was every bit of 5’0”. She had the compassion and multifaceted effervescence that easily impressed onto those around her. She was an avid sewer for four strong girls and was the “Queen of Casseroles”. Marie was a lover of gardening and had beds upon beds of beautiful flowers; especially hues of purple Irises and African violets that she carefully transplanted and shared. Her father Rob, would affectionately tell her that she could not eat the ….. flowers.

After moving from Bent Mountain aside from domestic work, Marie completed her GED. She also took classes at both Virginia Western and Roanoke College. Soon thereafter, she was hired by Kroger from which she retired after more than 40 years of service. Marie Brown was the first female African American department manager of the Roanoke Valley. Marie was always the one to setup for grand openings. Every time a new Kroger store opened in the valley; Marie was requested to be there. Even after retirement, she still woke up at the same 4:00 a.m.

No one ever had to guess what mama or grandma thought. To know her, you would expect a reaction in the midst of intimate conversation by receiving a clear slap on the leg or the arm. She would quickly lift her little hand, point her index finger and “change the subject”. Everyone else was always “old” but she was only “older”.

Marie loved to travel with her Aunt Fannie and just as well by herself to visit her beloved brothers and grandchildren. She was very proud of all her family and especially when she adopted you.

As one of her grandchildren, we could always count on Grandma Marie. She was direct, but you always were left to feel nothing more than loved by her. She enjoyed getting around in her little red Saturn, traveling no more than 45mph on any two-lane road, just to avoid the interstate. You would always know Grandma went somewhere early to find a deal that was in the trunk with some goodies waiting just for you. All the grandchildren had special times of the day and week that they called their Grandma Marie. We could pop in to have breakfast, lunch, share events, seek her wisdom, laugh, and share photos. It is a consensus that as mother and grandma, she always made time for her children and grandchildren, and we gladly made time for her.

Marie had difficult trials, strength, steadfast faith, and wisdom of the positive, she intentionally passed to the generations after her. Marie was a friend, a mother, and a grandmother that always made sure to keep a lasting smile on another’s face. In parting, and as Marie would say, “To God be the Glory”.

Left to cherish her memory are four daughters, Linda Ludwig (Allen John) of Richmond, Phyllis Moore of Stuart, Prestonia Kier (Hampton) of Roanoke, and Angela Simmons (Michael) of Winston-Salem; ten grandchildren, Preston, Earl, Andrew, Amy, Pamela, Warren, Brandon, Michael Jr., Thea, and Lynn; twenty-two great-grandchildren, Saleese, Dion, Ciara, Chad Jr., MiKayla, Logan, Gabriel, Myah, Chyna, Devon, Gabriella, Zavier, Nia, Mikela, Karman, Sophia, Emelia, Mackenzie, Stacie, Olivya, Julius, and Gabriel; three brothers, Lewis Paige (Lois) of Roanoke, Phillip Page of Richmond, Ronald Paige (Carol) of Roanoke; one sister, Frances Jackson of Roanoke; along with numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service for Marie Elizabeth Brown will be held Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 12:00 noon at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial will follow in Patrick Memorial Gardens. A wake will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Wednesday morning. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

The family would like to extend their special thanks to the family of neighbors of Southview Condominiums for taking care of one another so well with unwavering support. We would also like to thank the tremendously talented nurses of the Bon Secours Health Care, aides of Raleigh Court Rehabilitation, and Lewis Gale Medical Center.