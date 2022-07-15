Garvin Eugene Newman of Orange City, Florida passed away at a hospice care facility on Sunday, July 3rd at the age of 92. He was originally from Vesta, Virginia and moved to Florida with his wife, Janice Pendleton Newman in 1962.

He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, trusted friend, and talented mandolin player.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Eugene Newman and Violet Clifton Newman, five siblings, a grandson, and a nephew.

He is survived by his faithful wife Janice of 73 years, three daughters; Sherry Reiffenstein (Frank), Denise Mott (Wes), Lesia Langbecker (Phil), several grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

He was loved by all and will be greatly missed!