Gary George Hansen, age 83 of Stuart, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart. He was born on November 2, 1938 in Waupapca County, Wisconsin, the son of Stanley Perchynski and Etola Perchynski Hansen Bowersox. He and his wife, Louise, traveled to many foreign countries and lived in 15 different locations during their marriage. Gary graduated from Waupaca High School in 1956. He became a licensed pilot in Southern Pines, North Carolina through the GI Bill. He received his commercial license at St. Louis, Missouri in 1970. He was of the Protestant faith, and a member of AOPA (Airplane Owners Pilot Association); Optimist Club, Jefferson City, Missouri and the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. He served in the United States Air Force during the “Cold War” 1956-1960. His favorite past times were piloting his plane, gardening, and meticulously caring for his lawn and flowers. His occupation was installing offset web printing presses in Asia, South, Central and North America, Mexico, Virgin Islands, Canada and Europe. He was preceded in death by his biological father, Stanley Perchynski; his step-father, James R. Bowersox; his mother, Etola Hansen Bowersox; his brother, James Jeffrey Hansen; his grandparents, Bert and Atla Quimby; and a brother-in-law, Paul Hill.

Mr. Hansen is survived by his wife of 63 years, Louise Hill Hansen of Mount Airy, North Carolina; sons, Ricky Hansen (Joyce) of Waltham, Massachusetts, and Ronald Hansen (Peri) of Yuma, Arizona; sister, Kathy Hansen Hadley of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin; six step-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Veterans Memorial Chapel in King, Wisconsin at a later date. Moody Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.