<p class="yiv0525451201MsoNormal"><img class=" wp-image-56845 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Obit1-300x200-1.jpg" alt="" width="341" height="227" \/>\u00a0Aaron Nash DeHart, age 85 of Stuart, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at SOVAH Hospital of Martinsville.\u00a0\u00a0He was born on July 13, 1936 to the late Paul Arnold DeHart and Esther Pendleton DeHart.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to his parents, Mr. DeHart was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Joseph Abe \u201cJ.A.\u201d Midkiff, Jr.\u00a0\u00a0He attended Jack\u2019s Creek Primitive Baptist Church.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv0525451201MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Mr. DeHart is survived by his sister, Linda Midkiff of Stuart, a niece, Lisa Richardson and husband, Jeff; two great-nephews, Joseph and Noah Mabe; and several cousins.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv0525451201MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Jack\u2019s Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 1271 Jack\u2019s Creek Road, Stuart, Virginia 24171.\u00a0\u00a0Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is charge of the arrangements, and online condolences may be sent by visiting <a href="http:\/\/www.moodyfuneralservices.com\/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer">www.moodyfuneralservices.com<\/a>.<\/p>
