<p class="yiv9040692000MsoNormal"><img class=" wp-image-60209 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/01\/Obit-Marshall-222x300.jpg" alt="" width="252" height="341" \/>Ms. Angela \u201cAngie\u201d Faye Smith Marshall, age 47 of Stuart, Virginia passed away at her home on Sunday, January 9, 2022.\u00a0\u00a0She was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on March 20, 1974.\u00a0\u00a0She was preceded in death by her mother, Connie Faye Human Mitchell, and one brother, Hunter Smith.\u00a0\u00a0Angie was a 1992 graduate of Patrick County High School, worked in the medical field and loved her four cats.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv9040692000MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Angie is survived by her father and step-mother, Benny Frank Smith and June Lester Belcher Smith of Ringgold, Virginia; one daughter, Lucy Forbuss of St. Genevieve, Missouri, one grandson, Jeffrey Carter Schwent, two brothers, Jeffrey Frank Smith and wife, Crissie Autumn Smith of Elkton, Virginia and Daniel Scot Smith and wife, Nancy Smith of Stuart, Virginia; three nephews, Trenton Jeffrey Smith, John Kirby Smith and Tyler Andrew Belcher; a great-niece, Taylor Payne; a great-great niece, Erica Payne; step-mother, Pamela Haydon of King, North Carolina, and her beloved four cats.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv9040692000MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0A celebration of life service will be held January 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Five Forks Wesleyan Church in Stuart, Virginia.\u00a0\u00a0Moody Funeral Home in Stuart has been entrusted with the arrangements, and online condolences can be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>
