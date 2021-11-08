George Rudolph “Rudy” Martin, 91, of Patrick Springs, VA, went to be with his precious Lord, November 7, 2021, at his home after a brief illness. He was born September, 22, 1930 to the late George and Alpha Martin and preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Lenna Eleanor Barbour Martin; two sisters, Jolene Martin Robertson and Barbara Lee Martin Hinds.

He is survived by two daughters/spouse, Donna (Bobby) Rorrer, and Paula (Ray) Gray of Patrick Springs; one granddaughter, Amy Vernon, great-granddaughters, Taylor, Josie, Katie.

He was a Korean War Veteran, serving as a PFC in the Army Medical Service. As owner/operator of heavy equipment for many years, it is quite possible a road you travel was cleared by Rudy, or the basement of the house you live in was dug by him, or the fish pond you enjoy was built by him.

Rudy was a member of Patrick Springs Christian Church. He was a kind, gentle soul whose quick wit was an encouragement to all who were blessed to know him. He was a faithful child of God, devoted husband, loving father and friend to all.

Family and friends are welcome to visit the home at your convenience – we ask you to wear a mask.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, November,9th, 2021 at Stella Christian Church Cemetery.

Please—no food or flowers – instead, take your family out for a meal and enjoy making wonderful memories or – if desired – a donation to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 East Church Street, Martinsville, VA 24112

The family is especially grateful to Dad’s awesome caregivers, Jeanette Fulp and Emily Spence, Christy Light, Home Health Nurse and Mountain Valley Hospice staff for their assistance, support, and kindness.