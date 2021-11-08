<p class="yiv8210330015MsoNormal"><img class="size-full wp-image-56845 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Obit1-300x200-1.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" \/>\u00a0Mr. Murray Ray Pendleton, age 93 of Stuart, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart.\u00a0\u00a0He was born in Patrick County on June 23, 1928, to the late Murray B. Pendleton and Virginia Lucinda Mize Pendleton.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel V. Pendleton; one sister, Doris Eva Shelton; and two brothers, Benford E. Pendleton, and Alvis A. Pendleton.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv8210330015MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Surviving is a brother, Leon T. Pendleton of Stuart; and several nieces and nephews.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv8210330015MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0A graveside service will be held Friday, November 12, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the Pendleton Family Cemetery with Pastor Shaun Draughn officiating.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>
