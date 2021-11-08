<div class="I_52qC D_FY W_6D6F" data-test-id="message-view-body">\r\n<div class="msg-body P_wpofO mq_AS" data-test-id="message-view-body-content">\r\n<div class="jb_0 X_6MGW N_6Fd5">\r\n<div>\r\n<div id="yiv2684525381">\r\n<div dir="ltr">\r\n<div>\r\n<p class="yiv2684525381xmsonormal"><img class="size-medium wp-image-58166 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/11\/Obit-Saunders-300x225.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="225" \/>James (Jim) A. Saunders, a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away November 1, 2021. He was born in Greensboro, North Carolina to the late Loyd A. Saunders and Kate Craddock Saunders on November 16, 1934. Jim served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era and was active in the Meadows of Dan VFW for many years. Jim used his skills as a contractor before retiring. He continued his life of service through volunteering for the Red Cross, the local food pantry, and with the Landmark Assisted Living Center of Stuart. At the Landmark Center, Jim emceed monthly musical games and activities for the residents while his wife Ellen supplied the music. Jim enjoyed a life-long love of golf and actively played. He and Ellen organized multiple golf tournaments for fundraising and for the joy of the game.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv2684525381xmsonormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Surviving is his wife, Margaret Ellen Mann Sanders of Meadows of Dan; three children, James Alvin Saunders, Jr. (Ginny Hansen) of Las Vegas, NV, Benjamin L. Mann (Monica) of Greensboro, NC, Jennifer Ellen Warren Smith (Andrew) of Wilmington, NC; two grandchildren, Caroline and Julia Mann; and one sister, Patsy Saunders Simpson of Greensboro, NC.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv2684525381xmsonormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.\u00a0\u00a0In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tunnels to Towers: t2t.org or to The First Tee,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/firstteecentralcarolina.org\/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer">https:\/\/firstteecentralcarolina.org<\/a>.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>\r\n\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div class="H_7jIs D_F ab_C Q_69H5 E_36RhU" data-test-id="toolbar-hover-area">\r\n<div class="D_F W_6D6F r_BN gl_C" data-test-id="card-toolbar">\r\n<div class="D_F ab_C en_0 b_Z14vXdP e_3mS2U I_52qC P_Z1otBpf">\r\n<div class="D_F cdPFi_Z1RVMOO cdPFi4_Z2aVTcY" data-test-id="popover-container"><\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>
Leave a Reply