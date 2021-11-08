<p class="yiv7331190642MsoNormal"><img class="size-full wp-image-58109 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/11\/Obit-Pack.jpg" alt="" width="164" height="163" \/>Mr. Odell Pack, age 78 of Lawsonville, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at his home.\u00a0\u00a0He was born in Stokes County, North Carolina on June 8, 1943 to the late Lester and Nannie Holt Pack.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to his parents, Mr. Pack was preceded in death by a brother, Curtis Pack, two sisters-in-law, Doris C. Pack and Hattie C. Pack; a niece, Lisa Pack; and two nephews, Ronnie Pack and Robert Wood.\u00a0\u00a0He was a longtime member of Hunters Chapel Assembly Church where he enjoyed keeping the yard mowed.\u00a0\u00a0He was known for push mowing.\u00a0\u00a0Even after others had mowed, he would come behind them with his push mower to make sure every blade of grass was neatly cut.\u00a0\u00a0He had been an automobile mechanic for his whole life, and had retired from Foothill Ford.\u00a0\u00a0He had also worked for Stanley Chevrolet for several years.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv7331190642MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Mr. Pack is survived by his wife of 62 years, Pattie Crissman Pack, of the home; four brothers, Akers Pack, Robert \u201cCecil\u201d Pack and wife, Rosie, Jesse Pack and wife, Pearl, all of Lawsonville, and Clyde Pack and wife, Janie, of Westfield, North Carolina; a sister, Ruby Pack Simmons and husband, Ricky, of Lawsonville; seven nieces and nephews, Gary Pack, Hilda Tate, Heidi Leach, Oneil Pack, Jerry Pack, Angie Pruitt and Heather Prater; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv7331190642MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Funeral services for Mr. Pack will be held Monday, November 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Pastor Joseph Easter officiating.\u00a0\u00a0Burial will follow in Aaron\u2019s Corner Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.\u00a0\u00a0The family will receive friends on Monday from 12:30 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home, and at other times at the home.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent by visiting\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.moodyfuneralservices.com\/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer">www.moodyfuneralservices.com<\/a>.<\/p>
