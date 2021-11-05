<p class="yiv2915489562MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0 <img class=" wp-image-58100 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/11\/Obit-Boyd-210x300.jpg" alt="" width="273" height="390" \/>\u00a0\u00a0Mr. James Wilfort Boyd, age 83 of Stuart, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021 at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, North Carolina.\u00a0\u00a0He was born in North Carolina on November 22, 1937 to Ray Boyd and Eva Boyd Moles.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to his parents, Mr. Boyd was preceded in death by a brother, Herman \u201cCicero\u201d Boyd.\u00a0\u00a0He had served in the United States Army with the 82<sup>nd<\/sup> Airborne and retired from the Rubberthread Plant of Stuart with 40 years of service. His granddaughter, Taylor, was his favorite person.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv2915489562MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Mr. Boyd is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda Turman Boyd of the home; a daughter, Tracie Boyd of Stuart; a granddaughter, Taylor Boyd; a brother, A.J. Boyd and wife, Joan of Floyd; and a sister, Myrtle Thompson and husband, Butch of Spencer.<\/p>\r\n\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0A memorial service for Mr. Boyd will be held Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Pastor Benny Redd officiating.\u00a0\u00a0Burial will be private.\u00a0\u00a0The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer\u2019s Association, Patrick County Chapter, P.O. Box 1301, Stuart, Virginia 24171.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent by visiting <a href="http:\/\/www.moodyfuneralservices.com\/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer">www.moodyfuneralservices.com<\/a>
