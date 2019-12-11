GOP Committee receives award

The Patrick County Republican Committee was awarded the Republican Unit Committee of the Year by the Republican Party of Virginia during a recent event. The award is the highest honor that any local Republican committee can receive.

“I was very excited and proud to receive the Unit of the Year award from the Republican Party of Virginia on behalf of our committee,” said Wren Williams, chairman of the Patrick County committee.

Last year, the local unit was declared defunct, Williams recalled. “Now, we’re heading into our second election cycle with a lot of support, several vital wins under our belt and experience to help us win future elections for republican candidates at every level.”

The goal for the upcoming year “is to increase voter registration and voter turnout,” Williams said. “It’s important that everyone who can vote be registered to do so, and also get out and vote on Election Day.”

For more information, call (276) 694-2455, follow the committee on social media or email patrickcountygop@gmail.com.