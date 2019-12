Woolwine Elementary School held their school wide Spelling Bee on Dec.3. With eleven participants in grades 4-7 and many competitive rounds of spelling, the final three participants were (left to right), winner – Mitchell Keith (grade 6); 1st runner up – Sydney Hopkins (grade 7) , and an alternate- Autumn King (grade 7). Both Mitchell and Sydney will advance to the Division Spelling Bee, which will be held at Patrick County High School in February.