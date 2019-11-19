Guitar Summit 2019 Performers, Presenters Announced

The Wayne C. Henderson School of Appalachian Arts & The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail have partnered with American Evolution™ to celebrate the role of the guitar in Virginia’s history by hosting Guitar Summit 2019.

Join us for two days of performances, lecture demonstrations and presentations all revolving around the guitar and its contribution to Virginia history and culture. The Guitar Summit 2019 at The Henderson will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 24 from noon to 3 p.m., at the Wayne C. Henderson School of Appalachian Arts located at 203 North Church Street in Marion, Virginia.

The original Guitar Summit took place in 2017 and it was organized as a premier for The Crooked Road’s 2-disc CD, A Century of Heritage Guitar Music. The Guitar Summit was met with such enthusiastic response that a second event in partnership with The American Evolution’s celebration of Virginia’s heritage has been organized. The Guitar Summit 2019 celebrates the guitar in Virginia by inviting many of these musicians to come to Marion, Virginia and perform, tell stories, and celebrate Virginia’s rich history together with other musicians and guitar enthusiasts.

Lecture Presentations will be offered by Rene Rodgers, Birthplace of Country Music Museum, The Role the Guitar Played in the 1927 Session and Beyond; Ted Olson, ETSU Appalachian Studies Department, The History of the Guitar in Southwest Virginia; and David Winship, traditional music historian and educator, Guitars, Old Fords, and Hillbilly Music.

Lecture Demonstrations will be presented by Tori Bartfai, Juan John De Hoyos, and Mac Traynham (Guitar Styles); Nick Weitzenfeld, Scott Fore and Jack Hinshelwood (Contest Guitar Playing); Erynn Marshall, Carl Jones, Olen Gardner, and Willard Gayheart (Backing up Fiddle Tunes); and Jayne Henderson (Inlay).

Performances by many of the guitarists featured on The Crooked Road’s CD, A Century of Heritage Guitar Music, will be held throughout the event. Attendees will be entertained with vocals, instrumentals, fingerpicking, and flatpicking performances by guitarists Claiborne Woodall, Brandon Davis, Casey Lewis, Steve Kilby, Doug and Taylor Rorrer, Junior Blankenship, Scott Freeman, Denny Alley and Blake Collins.

Information, the complete schedule, and a link to purchase your tickets for Guitar Summit 2019 can be found here: www.thehenderson.org/the-guitar-summit. Tickets are available for adults, children and family (two adults/children) through Eventbrite. A separate Sunday Brunch with Henderson ticket is also available if you purchase in advance. For more information about this event, call The Henderson, (276) 706-4011.

Wayne Henderson (by Two-Rivers Multimedia Solutions).