Wild Ponies to host workshop, concert

Creative duo Wild Ponies are bringing their talents to The Arts Place of Stokes on Saturday, Nov. 23, with a creativity workshop in the afternoon and an evening concert.

In addition to touring internationally performing their own songs, Doug and Telisha Williams of Wild Ponies regularly teach songwriting at camps, colleges, and Nashville’s own Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Creativity Workshop from 2-4 p.m. is for artists of all talents.

Whether it’s through photography, painting, cooking, poetry, or songwriting everyone has a creative spark, that when nurtured, can produce beautiful moments in time. During this two hour workshop participants will explore 5 useful tools and strategies to make creativity part of everyday life. Registration in this workshop is $25.

Saturday evening Wild Ponies hit the stage at The Arts Place with their unique blend of authentic Old time and Original modern folk music. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Tickets for both the workshop and concert are available online at www.stokesarts.org or by calling (336) 593-8159.