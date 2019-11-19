Stokes Soup in a Bowl set

The 5th annual Stokes Soup in a Bowl is set for Saturday, Nov. 23 at Hanging Rock State Park, where attendees will enjoy homemade soups and desserts, and take home a handcrafted bowl, all while supporting the food ministries of East Stokes Outreach, King Outreach and Northern Stokes Food Pantry.

The event will take place rain or shine at the Hanging Rock State Park Historic Bathhouse, 1790 Hanging Rock Park Road in Danbury from noon to 3 p.m.

For $25 per person, attendees will choose their own handcrafted soup bowl, soup (choices include chicken stew, chili, vegetable, tomato, white bean chicken, and more), beverage, and dessert, with all proceeds being divided between the three pantries. Have a bowl from a previous year of Soup in a Bowl? Bring it and get it filled for $15, beverage and dessert included.

Local potters Hal Tenny, Taylor Ellerbee, Chelsea Russell, Phil Jones, Richard Montgomery, Zollie and Renee Smith and others have been busy in the studio hand crafting over 300 bowls for the event.

The event is similar to empty bowls projects happening around the country, and comes at a crucial time as area food banks are struggling to keep their shelves stocked. Everyone is encouraged to bring canned food items and help Stokes Arts reach their goal of 2,000 lbs., which will be donated directly to the three Stokes food pantries.

In addition to the Stokes County Arts Council, the event is supported by Hanging Rock State Park, Girl Scout Troop #02342, East Stokes Outreach Ministry, King Outreach Ministry, and Northern Stokes Food Pantry.

Advance tickets can be purchased at the Stokes County Arts Council or at each of the outreach ministries and food pantries. Tickets will also be available the day of the event as long as the bowls and soup last.

For more information, call (336) 593-8159, or visit StokesArts.org