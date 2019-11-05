Halloween celebrated at WES

Acting School Superintendent Dr. J. David Martin visited Woolwine Elementary School on Oct. 31, and visited the classes, faculty and staff members. Dr. Martin had lunch with the fifth graders.

Principal Jeannie King sends thanks and appreciation to Dr. Martin for his visit and support of the school.

In other news:

Woolwine Elementary School sends special thanks to Wal-Mart and it’s employees for hosting the Kindergarten class for Halloween. The class had a blast celebrating Halloween and our Red Ribbon Day. Great costumes and fun. We had scarecrows, unicorns, superheroes, an M&M, a ninja, a SWAT team member, a mummy, and Disney Princess, Belle, even showed up.