Military service to be celebrated at ball

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care is hosting a Veteran’s Ball on Thursday, Nov. 14, to celebrate and honor men and women who have served in the military.

“This will be a great opportunity for veterans, their loved ones and guests to enjoy a fun filled afternoon of music, dancing and food,” said Sheila Jones, director of marketing for Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care. “It will also give folks in our community a chance to honor military veterans for their service to our country.”

While the popular Veterans Ball has become an annual event, Mountain Valley Hospice provides year-round care to veterans with life-ending illnesses, through their “We Honor Vets” program.

“Men and women who have served in the military present unique challenges at the end of life,” said Jones. “That’s why our staff and volunteers are specially trained to meet those challenges and are able to effectively respond to the needs of the veterans in our care.”

The Veterans Ball will be held at Spencer Penn Centre, 475 Spencer Penn Road, Spencer, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Admission is free for veterans and a guest, but an RSVP is required. For more information or to register, call (276) 403-4764.