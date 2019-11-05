Mountain Top Party Line

By Ivalien Reynolds

Halleluiah Harvest Night went very well and a large crowd was in attendance. Singing was enjoyed by Mike Hall and Diane George. The children had a good time playing games. Everyone enjoyed the Gospel Hayride. Supper was good.

It was good to see my neighbors, the Hiatt family, there with their sweet little boy. Mom, Dad and son were all wearing camo.

Thanks to Gloria Biggs for inviting me to lunch at her home after church. Lots of delicious food.

I was happy to help Danny Hundley with The Feeding America Food and getting it organized. Guess I came by at the right time.

Everything has been just right for the changing of the leaves. In my area we can see Bull Mountain and No Business Mountain. It is so beautiful. The Mountain Valley Road is so pretty. I enjoy my drive up there and love the drive there, but you really have to watch for deer and fast drivers.

When I was in Elizabeth’s Pizza for my weekly visit, I saw a lot of people I knew.

Thanks to William Roberts for sharing this turnip greens and other greens. They are so much better fresh out of the garden.

I really enjoyed the Master Gardeners when they are on Radio WHEO. It’s always good to hear John Moorehead talk. He knows so much about gardening and folklore.

Thanks for the Men’s Ministry for a delicious hamburger supper. Everything they cook is always delicious. You are a blessing and thank you.

We really needed the rain and it came at a good time.

Thanks to Jimmy for sharing his peppers with the Food Ministry. There were different colors just like my boss at Poor Farmers Farm grew.

Mary Ann called from D.C. They are all excited about their ball-team winning and still celebrating.

Food for Thought- When we work in spirit of generosity our labors certain have God’s blessing.

Breakfast Pizza

1 lb. sausage

1 package crescent rolls

1 cup frozen hash browns

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

5 eggs

1/4 cup milk

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

2 tbsp. grated parmesan cheese

Cook sausage and drain. Spread rolls on greased pizza pan for crust. Spoon sausage, potatoes and cheddar cheese on crust. Then mix eggs, milk, salt, pepper together and spoon over. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Bake at 375 for 25-30 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.

Bacon Sticks- 10 slices lean bacon, 1 pkg. bread sticks, 1 cup wrap bacon around bread stick, roll in cheese. Place on bacon rack (very important) and microwave on high until bacon cooks, approximately 3-4 minutes a quick before dinner treat.