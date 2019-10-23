Healthcare, finances priorities for Stirewalt

By Staff Reports

In her bid for the Peters Creek District seat on the Patrick County Board of Supervisors, Denise Stirewalt said she will focus on healthcare if elected.

Stirewalt, 54, and Keith Puckett are vying for the post in the Nov. 5 election.

“We need 24-hour healthcare for our community, whether that’s a standalone emergency room or doing something with the hospital. I don’t know if that is possible given the state it’s in,” Stirewalt said.

The Patrick County Economic Development Authority (EDA) “has created a healthcare finance committee,” Stirewalt said, adding that she thinks that committee, in tangent with the EDA, legislators and the Board of Supervisors should work together to find a solution.

She noted that during the last EDA meeting she attended, 21st century healthcare was discussed.

“I don’t know if I can elaborate on what that means, but it does not necessarily mean working with issues with the current hospital facility. There are larger hospitals that build 24-hour healthcare facilities or standalone emergency rooms, but my understanding is that they require a subsidy from the county,” Stirewalt said. “I know we are not in the position to do that at this point, but there are other options available that are being researched.”

Her next priority is working to improve “the financial status of the county. I know it can take years to come out of this” current financial situation, she said of the county’s deficit budgets, depleted Contingency Fund, Revenue Anticipation Notes and debt restructuring, “but if we can create some revenue generating resources, I’d like to find those.”

Stirewalt said she also thinks the county should work with legislators on state mandates to determine whether there are alternatives to “the things the state says we have to pay, because it’s really having a negative impact on our community. I don’t not want a tax increase. I am for the Meals Tax; I think that’s one way to help offset it as well.”

She does not believe the county should have to pay for the hospital. “The county cannot afford to be in the hospital business. That’s why its important to work with the EDA and our representatives in Richmond to find a solution,” Stirewalt said. “Surely, there are some grant funds available” the county could use to held address the healthcare situation.

Involving residents is important, and “it’s important for the board of supervisors to listen to the people and talk with them. The board can’t do it alone,” Stirewalt said. “The citizens hired the board of supervisors to oversee things, but it’s important to involve them in the process.”

She said she believes that “great conversations makes great ideas,” and likely will have quarterly meetings in various communities in the district to solicit public input and increase her availability to residents. “I will always be available for emails and conversations,” she said.

Promoting transparency begins with earning the trust of residents and county staff, Stirewalt said, adding a good first step is encouraging the free exchange of ideas at board meetings.

“Certain issues will be bound by executive session, but I think it’s an education process to explain to citizens to how things work, take into consideration everything they say, encourage them to attend all the meetings,” she said, adding she also would encouragement residents to attend other public meetings, including the EDA, Tourism Advisory Council (TAC), and the Public Service Authority (PSA).

“That’s another avenue for them to share their ideas-, and it’s important to share as many ideas as we can with the citizens to understand where you’re coming from, why you feel this way, and why if they have an idea it can’t be done or it can be done,” Stirewalt said. “I think it’s very important to involve the citizens in the decision-making process, and that’s how you will gain their trust back.”

The county is “definitely lacking in infrastructure for economic development,” Stirewalt said, noting that while the county is excelling in tourism, “there is still room for improvement.”

Stirewalt said that if elected, she would parlay her past experience into helping move Patrick County forward.

“I have worked in the tourism industry in Asheville, N.C. for just under 10 years, and I worked with a $4 million budget. I was on the board that created the first ever Mountain Festival for Asheville, which is still an annual event. I understand tourism.

“I also worked with the county commissioners and their civic center in creating their first ever Meeting Planners Guide, so I’m used to working with other boards of authority,” Stirewalt said, adding that after moving back to Patrick County, she spent 12 years working in the real estate industry.

During her tenure, she said she helped the county with the Walmart project. “I represented the seller of the property and had to keep that quiet for a year, so I understand confidentiality,” she said. “I worked for the county administration for just under 5 years in both economic development and tourism, so I understand how the county’s budget works, the Transient Occupancy Tax, I have a great working relationship with a lot of the staff and I understand the policies and procedures,” she said. “I have the experience that Patrick County needs to bring positive change to Patrick County.”

Stirewalt and her husband, Gene Stirewalt, have three children: Wes, Benjamin, and Cynthia; two grandchildren and a third due on Election Day, she said.

Work is her hobby, Stirewalt said, adding that she also enjoys reading and painting. “But the majority of my time, when I have free time, is spent with my family. To me, it’s God, family and work.”