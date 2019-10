This sweet little tabby cat was found at Dr. Law’s Office on Woodland Drive. If she is yours or you would like to adopt her call the PCPAS at (276) 694-6259

This adorable beagle and lab mix youngster would like a home and a good seat by the TV. If you can give her a home, call PCPAS at (276) 694-6259

The adoption fees are just $10, and your new pet will be spayed or neutered and have a rabies vaccination before going home with you.