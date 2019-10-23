Mountain Top Party Line

By Ivalien Reynolds

It’s always good to go to the annual Lord’s Acre Sale and I get to see a lot of old friends from on the mountain. Also I enjoyed the good sausage gravy that was being served by Nettle Ridge Church, the devotions music by Hope from Harris Chapel and Mike Hall, and thanks to Mike for treating me to Concord’s Orange Pineapples. To top the day off, I got a Barn Quilt that Edie had donated. Yes, it was a good day.

I’m happy to report that my sister-in-law has come home. It was wonderful to get a call from her and hear her voice again. Still keep her on your prayer list.

Thanks to Charles and Gloria Biggs for inviting me to their home for lunch. It was delicious. Also it was Callie Ruth’s Birthday. My God bless you with many more.

I’m reading a good book for the second time Elizabeth Edwards (wife of John Edwards). The title is “Saving Grace,” and it’s about her battle with breast cancer. She was a brave lady.

Heartfelt sympathy to Bobbie and Judy Gardner in the death of their son. Please put them on your prayer list.

I went by Mrs. Vera Plasters house on Wednesday. Her grandson has decorated the entire house and porch and outside. It is beautiful. The grandson is so talented and a really friendly young man. Thank you for the spoon.

I enjoyed a visit with William and Gladys Collins the other day. It’s always so nice to set down and talk to them.

Still keep Hannah Beasley on your prayer list. She is a very brave lady.

Got my shoe boxes ready for Operation Christmas Child and I packed Beverly Woody’s for her. Mark and Beverly really did some nice boxes for teenagers.

Thank the Lord for some much needed rain.

Some people don’t understand why October and November are hard for me. November was the month that I lost my dear son Ronald and grandson, Chris. But if they lost a child they will understand. Bereaved parents share a common bond. I keep in touch with some mothers who have lost children and they will understand.

Food for Thought- God always was, is now and always will be faithful!

Foxfire Molasses Bread

Sift together the following:

2 cups plain flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. soda

2 tsp. ginger

1 tsp. cinnamon

Add 1/3 cup melted butter (Real Butter)

1 cup sorghum molasses

3/4 cup buttermilk

One egg

Mix well, pour into well-greased or buttered loaf pan.

Bake at 350 for about 50 minutes.

(It is actually baked in Dutch oven on the hearth at Fox Fire Museum)

Recipe from the Yadkin Valley Magazine.