Helen Anderson, age 94, of Claudville, VA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. She was residing at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart, VA at the time of her passing. Helen was born Dora Helen White on April 19, 1928, in Claudville, VA to Lena and Grover White.

Helen graduated from Flat Rock High School and worked as an elementary teacher, farmer, and employee at Spencer’s in Mt. Airy, NC. She was a long-time member of Bethel Presbyterian Church and the Claudville Ruritan Club, and enjoyed gardening, sewing, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to being preceded in death by her father and mother, Helen was preceded by her husband of 39 years, Traynham Anderson, and their son and daughter-in-law, Bruce Anderson and Rosemary Cochran. Helen was also preceded by one sister: Jenky Littreal, and five brothers: James, Roland, Harold, Emmitt, and Herbert White.

Helen is survived by one daughter, Rebecca Anderson (Gene Whitington); four grandchildren: Katie Dean (Timothy), Whitney Wills (Julian), Christina Duffey (Jay), Lewis Cochran (Carrie); and seven great grandchildren: Anderson, Thomas, and William Dean; Julian Wills; Olivia Duffey; Dylan and Lori Cochran. Additionally, she leaves behind one sister-in-law, Rachel White, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Helen was fun, accepting, and a selfless mother, friend, and supporter to all, especially to her family, and those in need. She will be sorely missed by many. A celebration of life will be held October 15, 2022, at 11:30 am for both Helen and her son, Bruce Anderson, at the Slate lot in Kibler Valley, Ararat, VA.