Mrs. Gertrude Wood Vipperman, age 88 of Meadows of Dan, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy, North Carolina. She was born in Patrick County on May 22, 1934, to the late Arthur Byrd Wood and Rhoda Elree Hancock Wood. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Vipperman was preceded in death by her husband of almost 61 years, Coy Davis Vipperman; two sisters, Ardena Wood Pratt and Geneva Wood Belcher; and a great-great nephew, Joshua Cantrell. She graduated from Floyd County High School as valedictorian and was a lifetime member of Conner’s View Primitive Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her flowers and was the best cook ever.

Mrs. Vipperman is survived by four daughters, Gail Vipperman of the home, Ellen Poling (Joe) of Stuart, Rosemary Inman (Tom) of Colfax, North Carolina, Anita Epperly (Steven) of Meadows of Dan; five grandchildren, who called her “GG,” Riley Inman (Stephanie), Diana Whitaker (Cameron), Lindsay Poling, Davis Inman (Ashley), James Epperly; two step grandchildren, Rachelle Westbrook (DJ) and Amber Tuttle (Tom); four great-grandchildren, Sarah, Callahan, Jonah, Tatum; three step great-grandchildren, Luc, Myles, and Madison; one brother, Dwight Wood (Sarah) of Floyd; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Vaughn of Stuart, Josephine Vipperman of Salem; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Vipperman will be held Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Conner’s View Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Eddie Bunn and Elder Tim McGrady officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Conner’s View Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Barry Fain, 459 Woodland Drive, Stuart, Virginia 24171 or to Vesta Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 911, Meadows of Dan, Virginia 24120. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is handling the arrangements, and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Vesta Rescue Squad for all the care and compassion they showed toward Gertrude over the years.