Mrs. Shirley Jean Cain Boyd, 78, of Ararat, VA, passed away peacefully at her home while surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born February 28, 1944, in Patrick County, VA, to the late Johnnie Henderson Cain, Sr. and Edna Jane Moorefield Cain. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will surely be missed by all who knew her.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 63 years, Clark Boyd; a daughter and son-in-law, Tammy Rocha (Jose); two sons and a daughter-in-law, Ronnie Boyd and Roger Boyd (Dena); five grandchildren, Brittany Inman (Jonathan), Benny Boyd (Stacey Gwyn), Jesse Boyd, Joseph Boyd (Mariah), and Connor Boyd; two great-grandchildren; a great-grandchild due in March; a brother and sister-in-law, Tommy Cain (Glenda); a sister-in-law, Charlene Cain; and two brothers-in-law, Noel Eaton and J.W. Holcomb. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Boyd was preceded in death by three sisters, Erlene Marshall, Effie Eaton, and Daphne Holcomb; and three brothers, Bernie Cain, Robert Cain, Johnny Cain Jr.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. Arlis Thomas officiating. Entombment will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends Monday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Mrs. Boyd will lie-in-state at the church on Tuesday from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM. The family wishes to express a special thanks to Kathy Hall, Elizabeth Cain, and Darlene Willard for all their love and support.

