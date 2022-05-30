Mr. Herbert Carter Wood, age 93 of Meadows of Dan, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Heritage Hall in Laurel Meadows. He was born in Patrick County on September 19, 1928, to the late Samuel Nelson Wood and Alice Brammer Wood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Mildred Wood, Anna Wood, Genevieve Crews; and four brothers, Jesse, Buren, Hoy, and Carl Wood. Mr. Wood was a hard worker who loved farming, his family, and attending church. He was a longtime member of Meadows of Dan Baptist Church where he served as a chairman of the Deacons and was on the Board of Trustees.

Surviving is his loving wife of 71 years, Ina “Daisy” Vest Wood of the home; two sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Cathy Wood of Meadows of Dan, Michael and Suzanne Wood of Charlotte, NC; four grandchildren, Chris Wood and wife, Taylor, Heather Tacy and husband, Steve, Amber Phillips and husband, Clinton, Tracy DeHaven and husband, Vinson; nine great grandchildren, Connor Wood, Daphne Wood, Timberlynn Bailey, Rachel Phillips, Kyleigh Plott, Breanna Phillips, Ethan Phillips, Nikkilee Pack, Coty Pack; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Meadows of Dan Baptist Church with Pastor Shawn Carter and Clinton Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meadows of Dan Baptist Church, 2511 Jeb Stuart Hwy, Meadows of Dan, VA 24120. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.