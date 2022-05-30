Swanson “Allen” Collins, 86, left this earthly life, Friday, May 26, 2022, at LifeBrite Community Hospital of Stokes.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. Interment will follow in North View Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors provided by the NC National Guard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (2 to 3 p.m.) at the funeral home and other times at the home. The family requests that masks be worn.

Allen was born March 19, 1936, in Stokes County, to the late George Emmit and Mary Puckett Collins. He was a US Army veteran and attended Pleasant View Primitive Baptist Church when able. He was retired from Henry County Plywood. He enjoyed woodworking and building. Allen served on the Northeast Stokes Fire and Rescue for more than twenty years. He was a fan of bluegrass music and called square dance sets.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Noel, Eugene, Floyd, and John Collins; and sisters, Louise Collins and Jessie and Ruth Overby.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Carol Corn Collins; daughters, Donna Collins and Gina Alspaugh (Rick); a grandson, Jason Kendall (Elizabeth); a step-granddaughter, Jessica Goebelt (David); four great-grandchildren, Joshua, Hannah, Thomas, and Andrew Kendall; and a special canine friend, Toby, whom he loved dearly.

Memorials may be made to North View Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Tammie Lawson, 1572 North View Church Rd, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046.

Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.

