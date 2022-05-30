Robert “Buck” Dexter Scott, 69, of Spencer, VA, passed away on Sunday May 29, 2022, at Mulberry Creek Nursing Home in Martinsville, VA. He was born on October 15, 1953, in Henry County Virginia to the late Lillie Gay Roberts Scott and William Dexter Scott. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony Garland Scott and James Grady Dillon.

He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and worked at Stanley Furniture as a forklift operator, was a quiet person, who loved his work and took life serious.

Surviving are his sister, Joyce Trent and husband Lee Roy of Stuart, VA and Hallie Darlene Cahill and one brother, Ricky Lee Scott.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Unity Baptist Church Cemetery in Stuart, VA with Pastor Ed Hartman officiating.

Memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church P.O. Box 901 Stuart, VA 24171

Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Scott family

