Mr. Michael Dean Turner, age 63 of Stuart, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. He was born in Newport News on May 31, 1958, to the late Bobby Luther Turner, Sr., and Wilma Elaine Mickey Turner. Michael had served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1976 to 1988, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. Michael was an extremely devoted father and grandfather and loved NASCAR.

Surviving is his children, Jacob Turner of Mt. Airy, NC, James Turner of Stuart, Ian Turner of Charlotte, NC, Cayah Turner of Charlotte, NC, Christina Turner of Fredericksburg, Miriam Foley of Stuart, Justin Turner of Stuart; seven grandchildren, Ronan Turner, Evelyn Turner, Juliet Turner, Joseph Turner, Scarlett Foley, Finnegan Foley, Gabriel Flowe; one sister, Lisa Turner of Sarasota, FL; and one brother, Tony Turner of Charlotte, NC.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 4:00 P.M. at the residence, 810 Ayers Orchard Road Stuart, VA 24171. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is serving the Turner family, and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.