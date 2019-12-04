Hometown Christmas gets underway Friday

The Town of Stuart is decked out for the Hometown Christmas celebration Friday, with activities that include the third annual Grand Illumination Tree Lighting Ceremony, on Main Street at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. The names of those who purchased Love Lights for the Patrick County Alzheimer’s Group will be published in the Dec. 11 edition of The Enterprise. Merchants are open late.

Holiday celebrations continue Saturday, Dec. 7, with the Mistletoe Market at Stuart Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stuart United Methodist Church Holiday Bazaar, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Proudly Patrick Holiday Market, in the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce’s office, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the 48th annual Christmas Parade, ‘A Christmas Story,’ at 2 p.m.