Local man to be featured in TV show

Patrick County native Worth Zachary Beasley will be featured in the television program ‘Long Lost Family’ on Friday, Dec. 6. The show will air at 10 p.m., on TLC (The Learning Channel).

The program endeavors to find the families of individuals who have been adopted or who have lost contact with family members.

Worth is the son of Roger and Sherry Beasley, who live in the Dry Pond area of Patrick County. The couple adopted him through a private agency in Roanoke in July 1988 when he was one month old. Worth grew up in the county, attended local schools, and in 2010 graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He currently lives in Hickory, N.C. with his fiancée Caroline Houk and their daughter, Nora.

Worth’s adoptive parents were always open with him about his adoption, and although Worth was a happy child, as he grew older he began to have questions concerning his birth family and decided that one day he might like to meet them. This led to the events highlighted on the show.

Each episode of ‘Long Lost Family’ features two different stories. Tune in December 6 at 10 p.m. on TLC to see if Worth’s questions about his birth family are answered.