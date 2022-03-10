<span style="font-weight: 400"><img class="wp-image-61909 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/03\/Obit-Smith-297x300.jpg" alt="" width="352" height="356" \/>Howard Talmon Smith Sr. 94, of Stuart, VA died on Monday March 7, 2022 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. He was born on September 19, 1927 in Patrick County to the late Ruth Dehart Smith and Ellis T. Smith. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Mary Ruth Smith Ward.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">He worked in management in the banking industry in Patrick County and was in the United States Army during World War II , he was a graduate of National Business College, a lifetime member of the Patrick County Jaycees, Stuart Rotary Club and was a member of Stuart Baptist Church. His Doberman Pinscher dogs were a great comfort to him and he loved them very much.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Surviving are one daughter, Anne Smith Ayers of Chesterfield, VA, one son, Howard T Smith Jr. of Williamsburg, VA and three grandchildren.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">All services will be held at a later date.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Memorials may be made to Stuart Cemetery Association c\/o Sara Lee Collins P.O Box 82 Stuart, VA 24171.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Smith family.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400">Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.<\/span>\r\n\r\n
Leave a Reply