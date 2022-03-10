<b><img class="size-medium wp-image-61927 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/03\/Obit-Bledsoe-234x300.png" alt="" width="234" height="300" \/><\/b>Suzanne \u201cSue\u201d Sears Bledsoe passed away on December 18, 2021.\u00a0Sue was born to the late\u00a0Ammon\u00a0and Jerry Sears in Roanoke,\u00a0VA\u00a0on September 3,1940.\u00a0Sue is survived by her\u00a0daughter, Beth Pickett of Farmville; her daughter and son-in-law,\u00a0Suzanne and Jay Stafford of\u00a0Lunenburg\u00a0Courthouse; her sons and daughters-in-law, John and\u00a0Nena\u00a0Bledsoe of Kenbridge and Kelly and Lynne Bledsoe of Roanoke; her grandchildren Kirstin Stafford Overton, Calvin Bledsoe, Kate Pickett Irving, Kyle Stafford, Taylor Pickett Emerson, Tyler Bledsoe and Lauren Bledsoe. She is also survived by four great grandchildren; Jack, Ava, Addie and Emma. Also included is a brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Carol Bledsoe and many nieces and nephews.\u00a0Sue was preceded in death by her\u00a0husband, J.C. Bledsoe, her\u00a0parents, Jerry and\u00a0Ammon\u00a0Sears, her twin sister, Carolyn Sears Dance,\u00a0and cherished son-in-law, Jonathan Pickett.\u00a0Sue grew up in Stuart,\u00a0Virginia where she met her late husband, J.C.\u00a0Bledsoe. \u00a0J.C.\u00a0and Sue were married on May 11, 1958. They soon started a family and eventually moved to Nottoway County where they raised their family.\u00a0Besides working full time at Planters Warehouse and later as a real estate agent, Sue\u2019s primary passion was being a devoted\u00a0mother\u00a0and\u00a0doting\u00a0grandmother. She was a caring friend to many, especially to those\u00a0who ever had any type of\u00a0need. She was a natural caregiver always offering to help others.Sue had a knack for creating delicious meals for family and friends.\u00a0She always wanted her house to be filled with love\u00a0and laughter. \u00a0She loved following her kids and grandkids in their various activities. She never missed a sports, dance, or graduation event.\u00a0And there never was an abandoned stray pet that went homeless.\u00a0\u00a0Her unwavering love and devotion to her family and friends will be sorely missed.\u00a0Memorial services will be held\u00a0on March 26 at 11 am\u00a0at Kenbridge Baptist Church,\u00a0500 East Fifth Avenue, Kenbridge, VA 23944.\u00a0\u00a0Please wear a mask.\u00a0\u00a0Donations can be made to Southside SPCA, C\/O Ray Elliott, 797 Starlight Lane, Kenbridge, VA 23944 Clarke Funeral Home in Kenbridge is in charge of the services.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n
Leave a Reply