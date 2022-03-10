<img class="size-medium wp-image-61935 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/03\/Obit-Lewis-274x300.jpg" alt="" width="274" height="300" \/>\u00a0Mr. Franklin \u201cFrank\u201d Delano Lewis, age 82 of Meadows of Dan, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his home.\u00a0 He was born in Patrick County on February 18, 1940, to the late Early Cline Lewis and Edna Boyd Lewis.\u00a0 In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Gerolean Webb, and two brothers, Garry Paul Lewis, and Arzie Lewis.\u00a0 Frank served in the U.S. Air Force overseas from 1961-1964.\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0After honorable discharge, he was an electronic technician for the Fairfax County Public Schools until he retired.\u00a0 After retirement, he was owner\/operator of Little Ivy Market in Vesta, VA for sixteen years.\u00a0 He worked hard his entire life and loved his family dearly.\r\n\r\nSurviving is his loving wife of 43 years, Barbara Rose Lewis of the home; his children, Justin Lewis and wife, Jenny of Meadows of Dan, Franki Lynn Whitt and husband, Chris of Meadows of Dan, Franklin Elwood Lewis and wife, Michelle of Culpeper, Crystal Klingensmith and Brian of Catlett, Earl Lewis and wife, Terry of Bealeton; 19 grandchildren, Jadyn, Brycen, Allie, Kenzie, Savannah, Alan, Katie, Elizabeth, Paige, Tanner, Kinsley, Liam, Arianna, Cheyenne, Morgan, Tommy, Amanda, Ray, and Rachel; three great grandchildren; two sisters, Iris Wilson of Axton, Annie Salmons of Woolwine; one brother, John \u201cMac\u201d Lewis of Meadows of Dan; and several nieces and nephews.\r\n\r\nFuneral services will be held\u00a0Friday, March 11, 2022, at\u00a011:00 a.m.\u00a0at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Stuart, VA. Burial will follow in the Lewis Family Cemetery located at Mr. Lewis' homeplace in Vesta.\u00a0The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.\u00a0 Online condolences may be sent to\u00a0www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
