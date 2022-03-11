<img class="size-full wp-image-61092 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/02\/Nopicobit.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" \/>Mrs. Joyce Marie Culler Marshall, 94 formarlly of Ararat, Virginia passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart, Virginia.\u00a0\u00a0Mrs. Marshall was born on March 31, 1927 ,in Patrick County, Virginia to the late Irby and Carolina Bondurant Culler.\u00a0\u00a0Joyce was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend.\u00a0\u00a0She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.\u00a0\u00a0Left to cherish her memories are her sister, Emily Clement; brother and sister-in-law, Nelson Culler and wife Linda; along with several nieces and nephews.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to her parents, Mrs. Marshall was preceded in death by her husband, James Roscoe Marshall; a son, James Roscoe Marshall, Jr.; a sister, Patsy Marshall; and a brother, Floyd\u00a0\u00a0Culler.\u00a0\u00a0A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Moody Funeral Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Arlis Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery.\u00a0\u00a0The family will receive friends on Monday, March 13, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy.\u00a0\u00a0Moody Funeral Services is serving the family.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
