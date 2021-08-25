American farmers and agribusinesses are positioned to be more competitive in the global economy with the U.S. Senate\u2019s Aug. 10 passage of President Joe Biden\u2019s bipartisan\u00a0Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.\r\n\r\nThe nearly $1 trillion plan is intended to rebuild roads and bridges, modernize public works systems and expand broadband internet, among other improvements. The Senate also is considering a second $3.5 trillion package that would pay for new family, health and education programs. The White House anticipates the investments will add, on average, about 2 million jobs per year within the coming decade.\r\n\r\nThe House will eventually consider both packages simultaneously. While\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001SRokNFxiPBgaKVcbQEeEF11Rof66k5x6UX3yD8rtHhl_xfWP80Rx_1H0RyGWV_Xf1M255M3shjSsQYSiMkjLbBRILESadWLLWmO6puWWX6BOJu15_X2TTUVM_oqSEqmTnktF2pmoteM=&c=UvL0c3_pk7walenwKTPtw5G23yshKSPtDF7LIihn8hDA_G6-49Yqag==&ch=bpWEJgx7FgQt95ZKu7UngorUzjd4qBJhRBRadlA3PrBfryllAdiTHA==">American Farm Bureau Federation\u00a0<\/a>supports the first part of the plan, it does not endorse the second one.\r\n\r\nThe first phase of the bill would invest $110 billion in U.S. roads and bridges, $65 billion for broadband and $17.3 billion for ports and inland waterways. Section 23018 of the bill includes an exemption for livestock and insect haulers from Hours of Service Regulations within a 150 air-mile radius from their final destination\u2014a small but particularly helpful change for Virginia livestock producers, said Ben Rowe,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/r20.rs6.net\/tn.jsp?f=001SRokNFxiPBgaKVcbQEeEF11Rof66k5x6UX3yD8rtHhl_xfWP80Rx__m6_4yGvrSBLwdvB6N7JZEevtaJkyf36X-izI4QdYOneBIGVC7pNKVd538Ms5V8BaCGpRrkE6tPVOQwBVkAwHyaEAvOFRImPXgFd0CZumf0fw35LFbB5XDWNPDniSnI8bibWAjP016FOfc6rZ08ba6bXNb0IMCY6Q==&c=UvL0c3_pk7walenwKTPtw5G23yshKSPtDF7LIihn8hDA_G6-49Yqag==&ch=bpWEJgx7FgQt95ZKu7UngorUzjd4qBJhRBRadlA3PrBfryllAdiTHA==">Virginia Farm Bureau Federation\u2019s<\/a>\u00a0national affairs coordinator.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe were pleased to see the Senate develop a comprehensive infrastructure package while preserving important tax provisions that make it possible for farmers to pass the family business to the next generation,\u201d he said. \u201cWe urge leaders in the House to follow the Senate\u2019s lead by leaving tax rates and stepped-up basis unchanged.\u201d\r\n\r\nAFBF President Zippy Duvall expressed gratitude to the Senate for working toward solutions while preserving those tax provisions.\r\n\r\nHe said the pressing infrastructure issues facing the nation are too important to ignore, particularly in rural communities where modernization is desperately needed.\r\n\r\n\u201cFarmers and ranchers depend on millions of miles of roadways and waterways to get their products to America\u2019s dinner tables, and they rely on ports to ship food, fiber and fuel to countries around the world,\u201d Duvall said. \u201cAnd increased funding to bring broadband to hundreds of thousands of farms that currently have no access to the internet will help farmers meet the demands of a growing world while using emerging technologies to build on climate-smart practices.\u201d\r\n\r\n