<img class="size-medium wp-image-55691 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/08\/algae_1629802610-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" \/>Potentially toxic cyanobacteria have formed a \u201charmful algal bloom\u201d (HAB) in Pandapas Pond in Montgomery County. This type of blue-green algae may produce a toxin that can cause rashes and other illnesses.\r\n\r\nThe Virginia Department of Health is warning pond visitors to stay out of the water, and to keep their pets out, too. Due to relatively low body weight, children and pets are at greater risk of severe illness if they ingest the water. Pets also can fall ill if they get wet and then lick their fur.\r\n\r\nHABs occur when warm water and nutrients combine to create favorable growing conditions for algae. They can become so dense that they turn the water green or bluish-green and form scummy clumps or glops on the water surface which look like paint. Activities that may result in accidental ingestion, such as swimming, pose the greatest health due to the potential for this algae to produce toxins. Some activities such as kayaking, canoeing, and fishing may continue with proper caution to avoid water contact.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe Department of Environmental Quality will conduct follow-up sampling in September to check on the status of the bloom,\u201d said Gary Coggins, environmental health manager senior, New River Health District. \u201cWe also are working with the U.S. Forest Service to coordinate announcements, post signs, and to inform visitors of the bloom so they may take care to avoid contact with the water.\u201d\r\n\r\nTo prevent illness, people should follow these healthy water habits:\r\n<ul>\r\n \t<li>Never allow people or pets to drink untreated water.<\/li>\r\n \t<li>Avoid contact with any waterbody with discolored water, water that smells bad,\u00a0or\u00a0has an advisory sign.<\/li>\r\n \t<li>Keep children and pets out\u00a0of\u00a0advisory areas. If contact with bloom water cannot be avoided, quickly wash skin or fur with plenty\u00a0of\u00a0clean fresh water.<\/li>\r\n \t<li>If you experience symptoms after swimming in\u00a0or\u00a0near an algal bloom, seek medical\u00a0care and let the provider know about your exposure to the bloom water.<\/li>\r\n<\/ul>\r\nTo\u00a0report algal blooms, submit via the\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.vdh.virginia.gov\/waterborne-hazards-control\/harmful-algal-bloom-online-report-form\/">Online HAB Report Form<\/a>. If you suspect that you have experienced an algae-related health effect, report your illness to the Harmful Algal Bloom Hotline at 888-238-6154. For more information or to see where other algae advisories have been issued visit\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.swimhealthyva.comwww.swimhealthyva.com\/">http:\/\/www.SwimHealthyVa.comwww.SwimHealthyVa.com<\/a>.\r\n\r\n