Janet Arlene Keith passed from this world to be with her best friend, Jesus Christ of Nazareth, on June 22, 2022, at the age of 78. She was born in Floyd County, Virginia, on January 3, 1944, to parents, Laura and John Agee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Agee; and her stepbrother, Jack Agee. She is survived by her loving husband, Gene Keith, to whom she was married to for 62 years. She is additionally survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Gray and Dorothy Agee; sister, Imogene Hylton; son and daughter-in-law, Bradley and Carol Keith; son and daughter-in-law, Brent and Melissa Keith; and granddaughters Emily and Hannah Keith.

Arlene was a hard worker throughout her life, being employed within the textile industry for decades. She was a loving member of Bethel Presbyterian Church of Claudville. Arlene was a friend to everyone that she met and served everyone in a manner that reflected the Spirit of Christ. She was humble and meek, always putting the needs of others above her own. When she entered Hospice care, she was asked by a nurse who her best friend was. Without hesitation, she said “Jesus”. Without a doubt, she strived to imitate her best friend as best she could, and in a manner few on this earth could achieve. Her heart was always set on pleasing her “best friend”, and she loved her family selflessly and without reservation. She was a peacekeeper throughout her life, desiring to live without conflict as much as was within her control. She gave freely to anyone that needed her help, and loved her husband, children, and grandchildren unconditionally. We were immensely blessed to have her in our life, and we anxiously await the time in which we will see her again. For now, we take comfort in the fact that her face is radiantly shining, as it is reflecting the warmth and holy light which emanates from her best friend, Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

A private graveside service will be held for family at Meadows of Dan Baptist Church Cemetery officiated by Pastor Kevin Easter.