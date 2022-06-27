George Cladie Flippin, Jr., 86, of Stuart, Virginia passed away on June 23, 2022. Cladie was born on April 12, 1936, in Patrick County, Virginia to the late George Cladie Flippin, Sr. and Emma Eddie Fuller Flippin. He was preceded in death by six brothers, Hubert, Carroll, Ernest, Willie, Dale, and Bobby; and one sister, Evelyn Collins. Cladie served in the US Navy from July 5, 1956-May 13, 1960. He started his career at JP Stevens Easthampton Rubber Thread Co. in Stuart, VA. He retired from Blue Ridge Hardware & Supply in Bassett, Virginia. Spending time with family and going over on the farm were his favorite things in life. He was affectionately known as Papa to his grandchildren.

Mr. Flippin is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Nancy Adams Flippin of Stuart, VA., a son, Jon C. Flippin (Carolyn) of Ararat, VA, a daughter, Christina Lyon (Tim) of Youngsville, NC; four grandchildren, Clay Flippin of Mt. Airy, NC, Kayla L. Bailey (Jonas) of Raleigh, NC, Rachel Lyon of Raleigh, NC and Drew Lyon of Raleigh NC. He has one great granddaughter, Miss Addison Lynn Bailey; one sister, Virginia Vaden of Westfield, NC, and one brother, Walter R. Flippin (Bernell) of Franklinton, N.C.; sister-in-law Gracie Adams, several nieces and nephews.

Services for Mr. Flippin will be held at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart, VA on Sunday June 26, 2022, at 2.00 p.m. with Elder Jerry Cox officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 12:30 until time of the service. Burial will follow in Patrick Memorial Gardens with flag presentation by the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donation may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 1427 Edgewood Drive, Suite 101, Mt. Airy, NC 27030.

A special thank you to The Landmark Center and Mountain Valley Hospice for their outstanding care.