Mr. John Samuel “Sam” Mills, age 73 of the Stella community in Patrick Springs, VA passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, NC. Mr. Mills was born on June 4, 1949, in Martinsville, VA to the late William “Billy” John Mills and Carrie Rakes Mills.

He served stateside in the Vietnam era with the U.S Army. He was of Christian faith and a member of Stella Christian Church. He retired from Nationwide Homes in Martinsville, VA after 47 years of service.

Mr. Mills is survived by his wife of 46 years Karen Patterson Mills of the home; sisters Evon Rumley (Leon) of Mayodan, NC; Vivian “Dee Dee” Mills of Martinsville, VA; and brother Norman Mills (Martha) of Stuart, VA.

He will always be a favorite uncle to his nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He always had time for them whether it was coloring, camping, sleepovers, riding the four-wheeler or just spending time with them. He enjoyed the outdoors, reading, history, traveling, especially the annual trips to Atlanta with Josh.

His graveside service will be held on Monday, June 27 at 2:00 p.m. at Stella Christian Church with Pastors Lee Ashley and Steve Hayes officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.