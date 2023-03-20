Mr. Jerry Leonard Webb, age 74, of Meadows of Dan, Virginia passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Atrium Health-Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. He was born in Patrick County on July 25, 1948, to the late Avery Leonard and Joyce Farley Webb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Mark Webb. Jerry was a member of Meadows of Dan Baptist Church. He was the owner of Jerry and Connie’s House of Collectibles and loved his customers. Jerry worked for VDOT for 30 years.

Surviving is his loving wife of 51 years, Connie of the home; a son and daughter-in-law, Stacy Matthew Webb (Donna) of Quicksburg, VA; a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Schall (Todd) of Buchanan, VA; five grandchildren, Bailey Webb, D.J. Schall, Cory Schall, Katelynn Schall, Emma Schall; three great-grandchildren, Preston, Noah, Violet, one sister and brother-in-law, Judy Webb Turman (Dexter); four nephews; one great niece; and a dog, Scrappy Doo.

A funeral service for Mr. Webb will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 12:00 noon at Meadows of Dan Baptist Church with Pastor Shawn Carter officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Mr. Webb may be made to the Vesta Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 911, Meadows of Dan, VA 24120. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Vesta Rescue Squad for all their dedication and care given to Jerry and members of the community. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is serving the Webb family, and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.