Joseph (Joe) Craig, 70, of Patrick Springs Virginia transitioned to Heaven on October 5, 2021.

He was born to Carnell and Thelma Craig. He grew up in the country riding horses and working the family farm with his brothers Don and Dale and close cousins. He loved playing basketball with close friends in high school and golf as an adult.

He graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in Agriculture, later becoming the Florida Gulf Regional Sales Manager for Certis Biologicals for over 20 years. He was known for his Kindness, knowledge and Leadership within his sales team and customers, throughout the country and the world. Joe’s Love for agriculture was reflected in his smile when he’d show up with a bushel of red ripe tomatoes to share.

A dedicated father and brother, Joe leaves behind his wife Billie; brothers Don (Kaye) and Dale (Kate); daughters Pam Treadway (Jim) and Debbie Riley (Tom); stepdaughter Brooke Johnson; granddaughters Ella and Lilly Treadway, Kristen and Paige Riley and Kylie Maxfield.

A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at 2p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 4432 Pleasant View Drive in Patrick Springs, with Pastor Ricky E Anderson officiating.