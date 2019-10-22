Journey to Austria

Travel to Austria without leaving the Yadkin Valley during the Passport Event hosted by the Scholars of Global Distinction at Surry Community College.

SCC Associate Dean of Learning Resources, Dr. David Wright, will present the culture and customs of Austria from the viewpoint of a tourist. The presentation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the Auditorium (A-121) on the Dobson campus at 12:30 p.m.

The Scholars of Global Distinction is a program that started at SCC last year and is open to all students. Scholars complete 15 credits of globally intensive courses, attend eight “passport” events, complete an immersion program, and deliver a capstone presentation. Participation in the program fosters increased global awareness and skills to compete in a globally diverse world.

For more information about the event or the Scholars of Global Distinction program, contact Sarah Wright, Lead Instructor – Humanities, at wrights@surry.edu or (336) 386-3439.