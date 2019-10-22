Sukkot Feast to be celebrated at local church.

A “Sukkah” hut graces the front lawn of the Patrick Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church. It is associated with the “Sukkot” or Feast of Tabernacles.

The reference is to Leviticus 23, with the Seven Feasts of Israel. Sukkot was a feast of celebration, thanksgiving and remembrance of the Israelites and the 40-years they spent in the wilderness, traveling between Egypt and the promised land.

As New Testament believers in Jesus Christ as the savior of the world, Sukkot represents the fulfillment of all things, and the way of salvation; the promise of the Father.

Life is a journey toward the Promised Land, through a place that is not our home. We are just passing through till one day we finally arrive at the promised land (Heaven), prepared by God for rest of the soul.