<p class="yiv2523565541MsoNormal"><img class="size-medium wp-image-60059 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/01\/Obit-Fulcher-238x300.jpg" alt="" width="238" height="300" \/>Julia Ruth Fulcher, age 80 of Stuart, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Blue Ridge Therapy Connections in Stuart.\u00a0\u00a0She was born in Patrick County on January 16, 1941 to the late Henry Russell Fulcher and Julia Feazell Fulcher.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to her parents, Miss Fulcher was preceded in death by three brothers, Calvin, Junior and H. Glenn Fulcher; and four sisters, Mary Elizabeth Fulcher, Elma Gilley, Lucille Wyatt and Sallie Jane Law.\u00a0\u00a0She was a member of High Point Baptist Church.\u00a0\u00a0She was always happiest around family, friends and children.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv2523565541MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Miss Fulcher is survived by a brother, Samuel Henry Fulcher of Collinsville; a sister, Gladys Collins of Patrick Springs; and several nieces and nephews.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv2523565541MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Funeral services will be held at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Stuart on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Wayne Moore officiating.\u00a0\u00a0Interment will follow in Patrick Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday afternoon.\u00a0\u00a0In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to High Point Baptist Church, 2381 Big A School Road, Stuart, Virginia 24171 or to the Patrick County Food Bank, P.O. Box 1304, Stuart, Virginia 24171.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent by visiting\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.moodyfuneralservices.com\/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer">www.moodyfuneralservices.com<\/a>.<\/p>
