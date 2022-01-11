<img class="size-full wp-image-56845 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Obit1-300x200-1.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" \/>Ms. Mary Lynn Cox, 74, passed away at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, Monday, January 3, 2022.\u00a0\u00a0She was born in Surry County January 21, 1947, to the late William Jack Payne and Evelyn Willard Payne McBride.\u00a0\u00a0Ms. Cox graduated from Mt. Airy High School and lived in the Bannertown area of Mt. Airy.\u00a0\u00a0She attended Firehouse Ministries Church.\u00a0\u00a0She had a variety of jobs during her career, working with Proctor-Silex, Orkin, and retiring from the Neighbors Stores.\u00a0\u00a0Ms. Cox is survived by her son, Kenneth Tracy (Trey) Cox, his wife Jen, and children of Stuart, VA. She is also survived by two sisters, Carol Coalson of Mt. Airy, and Kay Montgomery and her husband Steve of Stokesdale, NC. She was a treasured granny to Madi, Kendall and Riley, as well as aunt, neighbor, and friend to many. She loved animals and was especially fond of her two dogs, JJ and Tango.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to her parents, Ms. Cox was preceded in death by one brother, William Haywood (Billy) Payne; and one sister, Rita Elizabeth Collins.\u00a0\u00a0A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 17, 2022, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel.\u00a0\u00a0The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service.\u00a0 Donations may be made at the Surry Animal Rescue 1106 S South St., Mt Airy, NC 27030.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Leave a Reply