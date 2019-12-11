Lady Cougars top rivals at North Stokes

By Miranda Crockett

It was an exciting atmosphere in the North Stokes gymnasium Friday night as the two rivals prepared to face off in front of two very animated student sections in a fan-filled packed house.

Patrick County’s Lady Cougars never took their foot off the gas, resulting in a 40-25 non-conference win over the North Stokes Vikings.

Sierra Hubbard led the Cougars with 21 points and nine rebounds, putting together two back-to-back 20 point games — following her 25 point outing against Chatham. Hubbard, a junior, hit the ground running and led the team in scoring in the first three games of the season.

Freshman Missy Hazard added 6 points for the Cougars, knocking down two big time 3 pointers to help secure the win.

Abby Dillon gave a big presence in the post, contributing five points with five rebounds to match. Dillon also protected the rim with seven blocks.

It is a difficult task, beating a team on the road in front of such a rowdy crowd, but it felt like a home game with the amount of support for the Cougars, filling the visitors side just as much as the fans of the home team.

The Cougars showed no fear as they passed the Vikings in the scoring race, and mounted a great defensive effort holding the Vikings to only 25 points for the game.

The Lady Cougars play again today at Gretna, Friday at home with a rematch against the Vikings and Tuesday in Martinsville when they take on the Martinsville Bulldogs. All games tip off at 7 p.m.