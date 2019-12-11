PCHS Varsity Boys lose close game

By Ashlee Mullis

The PCHS Varsity Boys Basketball Team opened up their season at home hosting Chatham on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The Cougars scored first and maintained a lead, going into halftime ahead 21-16. The Chatham Cavaliers came out strong in the 3rd quarter, outscoring the Cougars 20-12.

Patrick County had a 36-33 lead at the beginning of the 4th, but Chatham turned up the heat taking a 53-48 win over the Cougars.

Austin Walter and Lane Taylor led the Cougars in scoring, with 10 points each. Desmond McClain and Ashton Diehl both added nine points each. Diehl was two for three behind the three-point line.