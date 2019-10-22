Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I am supporting Karl Weiss for Board of Supervisors representing the Blue Ridge District.

He has gotten roads paved and repaired in his district including Mountain View Road we had been trying to get finished for the last 40yrs.

Karl fought hard when the Meadows of Dan Elementary School burned down to have it rebuilt so the kids would not have to bused to another school.

Karl and his wife Vicky attend Mountain View Church in Meadows of Dan. He is a great Christian man. Karl works hard for his church and is loved by all.

I am asking all voters in Blue Ridge District to go out and reelect Karl Weiss on November 5th.

God is Faithful

Jimmy Belcher